Enterprises in China eye sustainable development: survey

Enterprises operating in China have realized the links between sustainable development and their branding and market activities, data from a survey showed.

Some 89 percent of the firms polled are aware of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and that incorporating sustainable practices can increase brand value, according to a survey jointly conducted by the United Nations Development Programme, the China Chamber of International Commerce and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A total of 89 enterprises in China, including foreign-funded firms, operating across various industries, participated in the online survey.

The top concerns of firms in China are good health, well-being and quality education, whereas the goal of decent work and economic growth, followed by climate action, is prioritized globally. Goals related to responsible consumption and production, innovation and economic growth find significant attention both in and out of China, the survey report showed.

The survey also suggested that the top five goals of firms in China will change in the future, expecting industry, innovation and infrastructure to become the core concern, while sustainable cities and communities were predicted to enter the top five goals in the next five years.

It is estimated that by 2030, SDG-generated economic growth could reach 12 trillion U.S. dollars, or 10 percent of the current global gross domestic product. Out of this, China's share would be 2.3 trillion U.S. dollars.