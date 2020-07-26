Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
India COVID-19 death toll rises to 32,063 as total cases reach 1,385,522

(Xinhua)    14:21, July 26, 2020

India's federal health ministry Sunday morning reported 705 more deaths and 48,661 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 32,063 and total cases to 1,385,522.

According to ministry officials, 885,577 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement, and the number of active cases in the country stood at 467,882.

As per the figures of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of samples tested up to Saturday is 16,291,331, including 442,263 samples tested on Saturday.

Chief Minister of the country's central state Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, becoming the first chief minister in the country who has been found infected.

The Indian government decided to extend the existing restrictions on limited domestic flight operations and caps on airfares till Nov. 24. Currently, domestic flight operations are allowed to function at 45 percent of their total capacity.

