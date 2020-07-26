South Korea reported 58 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,150.

The daily caseload remained high after growing in triple digits in the previous day due to a surge in imported cases and the continued small cluster infections.

Of the new cases, 46 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,290.

A total of 293 South Korean construction workers arrived here from Iraq on Friday, and 38 more of them contracted the virus. The total number of infections among the workers rose to 74.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 298. The total fatality rate stood at 2.11 percent.

A total of 24 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,890. The total recovery rate was 91.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.52 million people, among whom 1,489,562 tested negative for the virus and 19,214 are being checked.