Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Dalian reports 24 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:36, July 26, 2020

The city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province reported 24 new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 between 3 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

No new confirmed or suspected cases were reported in the said period. From Wednesday to 2 p.m. Saturday, the city reported a total of 12 confirmed domestically transmitted cases.

Over 210,000 people had been sampled for nucleic acid tests as of 2 p.m. Saturday and nearly 2,000 medical workers are sent daily for gathering samples, said Zhao Lian, deputy director of the municipal health commission.

As most of the confirmed and asymptomatic cases are related to a local seafood processing company, Dalian has tightened quarantine measures on the close contacts of the company's employees, Zhao said.

The city had asked citizens to refrain from leaving the city. Those who have to leave are requested to carry certificates of negative nucleic acid test results within seven days.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York