Vice premier stresses targeted measures to curb COVID-19 in Xinjiang

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has emphasized scientific and targeted measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and to safeguard the life and health of people of all ethnic groups.

Sun made the remarks during her investigation and research tour of the region from Thursday to Saturday. In Xinjiang, Sun heard a report on local epidemic prevention and control and visited various facilities to learn about COVID-19 treatment, nucleic acid testing, epidemiological investigations and supply of essentials.

Xinjiang has tested over 2 million people in the capital Urumqi after cluster infections were reported in the city.

Affirming the measures in response adopted by the region, Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, asked Xinjiang to follow the standardized national treatment protocol and work on the treatment of asymptomatic carriers.

Sun demanded that the National Health Commission further support Xinjiang in terms of medical experts, equipment and professional training.

She also called for efforts to step up testing and epidemiological investigations, and stressed dynamic and flexible response measures to tame the outbreak promptly.