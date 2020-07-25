Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

(Xinhua)    16:35, July 25, 2020

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory Saturday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as a heat wave has engulfed most parts of the country.

On Saturday, parts of Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Liaoning, Hebei and Xinjiang are expected to see temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

In some of these regions, temperatures may reach as high as 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, or even hit over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center said workers exposed to high temperatures should take protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York