Interview: China's decision to close U.S. consulate in Chengdu consistent with diplomatic rules -- expert

KHARTOUM, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's decision to close the U.S. consulate in Chengdu is consistent with the diplomatic rule related to the tit-for-tat approach, a Sudanese diplomacy expert said.

"The tit-for-tat approach constitutes a golden rule in diplomatic norms," Dr. Ali Yousif, a veteran Sudanese diplomat who is currently executive director of the Arab-Chinese Friendship Societies' League, an affiliate of the Arab League based in Sudan, said in an interview with Xinhua on Friday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday informed the U.S. Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu.

"China has been forced to take this measure after the U.S. administration closed the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier this week," he noted.

On Tuesday, the United States launched a unilateral provocation by abruptly demanding that China close its Consulate General in Houston.

Yousif said the current U.S. administration should be held responsible for the tension between Washington and Beijing.

"The U.S. administration is trying to hold China responsible for the result of its mistakes and failure in containing the COVID-19 and the great loss of lives," he said.

The attempts by the U.S. administration to create a conflict with China are in fact attempts to win support of American voters in the election season, which "is a dangerous behavior that threatens international relations," he noted.

Yousif regards a series of actions by the Trump administration as "strange," saying, "It was strange that the United States withdrew from the climate agreement without logical justification."

"This is an important agreement which addresses a vital issue related to climate change and global warming, and America's withdrawal from this agreement is a blow to the international efforts in this respect," he said.

Yousif also mentioned the trade wars the American administration initiated against a number of countries, saying "the U.S. administration has created trade conflicts with many countries, including Mexico, Canada, Russia and China."

"The American measures imposing taxes on the products of those countries represent a clear violation of the rules of the World Trade Organization," he added.