Xinjiang's GDP up 3.3 percent in H1

(Xinhua)    16:46, July 24, 2020

The gross domestic product (GDP) of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region totaled 641.28 billion yuan (about 91.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, up 3.3 percent year on year, local authorities said.

During the period, the added value of the region's primary industry reached 44.04 billion yuan, up 4.6 percent year on year, while that of the secondary industry reached 233.83 billion yuan, up 8.1 percent year on year, according to the regional statistics bureau.

The added value of the tertiary industry grew 0.1 percent to about 363.42 billion yuan, according to Xu Bin, the bureau chief.

"Overall, Xinjiang's economy remained stable in the first half of the year, with major economic indicators gradually picking up pace," said Xu.

Xu added that efforts are still needed to step up economic and social development while regular epidemic prevention and control measures are in place.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

