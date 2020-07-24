Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Chinese Academy of Sciences launches online virtual tours

(Xinhua)    16:24, July 24, 2020

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) launched an online platform Thursday, allowing the public to take virtual tours of its institutions and acquire scientific knowledge.

The platform, available through a mini-program on WeChat, was part of a science popularization event held online by the CAS, which attracted more than 10 million participants.

Through the platform, users can "visit" key laboratories and major science and technology infrastructures with the help of VR technology.

The platform also collects a large number of videos and articles for science popularization, encouraging public participation in scientific activities.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

