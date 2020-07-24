WCBA outfit Sichuan strengthen roster with Gao's arrival

China's international basketball player Gao Song has followed in Shao Ting's footsteps to join Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) league side Sichuan from Beijing.

"Following friendly communication between the player and the club, Gao Song has reached an agreement to join Sichuan. She will play for Sichuan from the 2020/21 season," read a statement posted on the club's social media channel on Friday.

Gao was named into China's national team in 2009 at the age of 17, and won the Asian Games gold medal one year later.

Standing 1.91 meters tall, the small forward represented China at the FIBA Asia Championship in 2011, 2013 and 2015, the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016, and the FIBA World Championship in 2014.

Gao suffered a facial fracture during the 2018/19 WCBA season before returning to the national roster to play in the 2019 FIBA Women's Asia Cup and the Olympic qualifying tournament earlier this year, where China got the ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games with three straight victories.

Prior to Gao, China'a national team captain Shao had arrived at the Sichuan side, which finished 12th of 18 teams last season.

"The two national players will strengthen the squad and boost our morale for the upcoming season," the club statement said, also expressing hope that Gao can fit into the team as soon as possible.