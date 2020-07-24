Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Inner Mongolia to hold ethnic culture and sports night market

(Xinhua)    14:26, July 24, 2020

An ethnic culture and sports night market will open on Saturday in the city of Hulun Buir, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, ahead of the 14th National Winter Games, which is expected to be held in the city at the end of this year.

The night market will last until August 20, with performances including children's rhythmic gymnastics, square dancing, and ethnic minority fitness dancing. The sports performances are part of fitness-for-all programs and are aimed at helping to prepare for the 14th National Winter Games.

The night market is a large-scale activity integrating ethnic culture, sports, tourism, and business. It has an opening ceremony, light show, sports performances, ethnic culture performances including art and music, food markets, and fairs.

The 14th National Winter Games was originally scheduled to open on February 16, 2020 in Hulun Buir but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sports Bureau of Inner Mongolia said on Wednesday that the 14th National Winter Games was expected to be held by the end of this year.

