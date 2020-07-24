Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 24, 2020
China to intensify infectious disease prevention in H2: document

(Xinhua)    13:42, July 24, 2020

China will give priority to the prevention of COVID-19 while deepening healthcare reform in the second half of this year, according to a document issued Thursday.

Released by the General Office of the State Council, the document clarifies the key tasks for deepening reform of medical and health systems.

It calls for strengthening the public health system, improving the monitoring and early warning system for infectious diseases, and preparing for COVID-19 prevention in autumn and winter.

The document also seeks to deepen reform of public hospitals, promote the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, improve basic medical insurance, and complete the medicine supply system.

