Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China mulls not recognizing British National Overseas passports as travel documents

(Xinhua)    11:10, July 24, 2020

China here on Thursday said that it is considering not recognizing British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents, as the British side has already violated its commitments on the matter.

"Regardless of China's solemn representations, the British side insisted on engaging in political manipulation on the issue involving BNO passports," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a routine press briefing.

The UK government on Wednesday issued a policy statement on the Hong Kong British National (Overseas) Visa, announcing that it will change the arrangements for BNO passport holders and extend their rights of residence. The relevant measures will come into force in January 2021.

Wang said the British move "blatantly violated British commitments, violated international law and basic norms of international relations, and interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs," and China firmly opposes to such moves.

The Chinese side "reserves the right to take further measures,"

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York