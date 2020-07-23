India's Wipro on Thursday said it will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite built with U.S. technology major IBM's software systems that will enable customers to have automated and secured operations with better control and at reduced costs.

The solutions suite built with IBM's Tririga and Edge Application Manager, is designed to significantly enhance Wipro's existing Boundary-Less Enterprise-Universal Edge portfolio, that will allow communication service providers and mobile tower operators to deploy their applications into dispersed edge devices, the company statement said.

The challenges faced by edge computing are addressed by the advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based services, which provides real-time visibility and data insights for mission critical applications in manufacturing, transport, healthcare, oil & gas and retail industries among others.

"The convergence of 5G and edge computing is set to spark new levels of innovation and this in turn will fuel a broad ecosystem of providers to co-create for a growing set of edge opportunities," said Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager of Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM.

"Our strong telecommunication domain capabilities coupled with leadership in cloud & infrastructure lifecycle and investment in the Wipro IBM Novus Lounge equips us well to deliver these industry-specific solutions," said K.R.Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro.

The two companies had recently launched Wipro IBM Novus Lounge that has been designed to accelerate client innovation and bring such industry-ready solutions from public and private clouds to the edge, the statement said.