Shanghai to relax quarantine rules for overseas arrivals

Shanghai will allow people arriving from overseas to undergo a weeklong home quarantine after finishing a seven-day concentrated quarantine in designated places starting next Monday.

The eastern Chinese metropolis previously demanded all overseas arrivals to undergo concentrated quarantine for 14 days in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The new decision, announced by the city's office on COVID-19 prevention and control, said Shanghai-bound travelers can enjoy the new policy if they have a residence in Shanghai and if their living condition fits the requirement of at-home quarantine.

They must receive a nucleic acid test before completing seven days of concentrated quarantine and, if their results come back negative, they will be transported to their residence to observe at-home quarantine.

The office also said Shanghai will continue to allow the elderly, minors, pregnant women and others whose condition do not allow concentrated quarantines to apply for home quarantines, as long as they test negative in nucleic acid test and fit home quarantine requirements.

On Wednesday, Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and no increase in domestically-transmitted cases, the municipal health commission said Thursday.