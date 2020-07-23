Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Chinese Young Pioneers national congress

(Xinhua)    13:52, July 23, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the eighth national congress of the Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, which opened Thursday in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed efforts to foster a new generation of talent and make CYP members well-prepared for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

