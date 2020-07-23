Pompeo's anti-China hysteria won't "make America great again"

As the world and the United States in particular remain trapped in a raging COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling abroad to coordinate a response -- not against the deadly pathogen, but against China.

During a press conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, he weaponized a variety of issues to smear the country and the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) while offering no concrete evidence -- as usual -- to support his claims.

China demonstrated plenty of global leadership at the start of the outbreak and swiftly shared crucial information about the novel coronavirus with the world. Yet Pompeo continues to accuse China of a cover up.

Pompeo and the like should wake up to the fact that their desperate attempts to blame China won't save a single life in America. Worse, their damage to global cooperation to defeat the virus has contributed to the current dire situation.

Pompeo unsurprisingly called the CPC a "threat." Washington, according to Robin Wright, a contributing writer to The New Yorker, "has a long history of provoking, instigating, or launching wars based on dubious, flimsy, or manufactured threats."

Pompeo the demagogue, who has recently been called one of the "worst secretaries of state ever" by The Washington Post, again chose to turn a blind eye to the fact that each country is entitled to choose a path of development suitable to its own national characteristics.

The so-called CPC threat comes from nowhere but the imagination and anxiety of a troubled soul mired in a Cold-War and zero-sum mentality.

Pompeo also called for a coalition against China and professed to ensure that every country "behaves properly."

How well has the U.S. behaved in its history? Throughout the country's 240-plus years of existence, only 16 years saw no warfare. Since 2001 alone, it has waged unjustified wars and military operations in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries, spending over 6.4 trillion U.S. dollars, causing over 800,000 deaths and displacing tens of millions.

Regarding tech company Huawei, the top U.S. diplomat congratulated London for its political decision to ban the Chinese firm from Britain's 5G network. London's unwise decision threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane and increases its 5G infrastructure roll-out costs by up to 29 percent.

For years Pompeo has failed to offer any concrete evidence to support his claim that Huawei poses a security threat. Driven by strong ideological biases, the U.S. administration went so far as to employ national resources, abuse national security, and use democracy and values as a cover to repress the Chinese company.

Once again, Pompeo's performance in London reminds the world that Washington's current China policy is based on ill-informed strategic miscalculations and is fraught with McCarthyist bigotry.

In a rare moment of truth, Pompeo, also the former Central Intelligence Agency chief, once admitted that "we lied, we cheated, we stole," a perfect phrase to sum up how low Washington would go to stem China's rise.