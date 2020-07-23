Hong Kong's success not gift from foreign countries: Tung Chee-hwa

Hong Kong's success is not a gift from foreign counties but comes from the hard work of several generations of Hong Kong people, Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Wednesday.

Tung, also chairman of Our Hong Kong Foundation (OHKF), said at an online forum that Hong Kong boasts great strength and solid foundation which cannot be easily destroyed.

The central government fully supports and cares about Hong Kong, Tung said, stressing that the country is the most solid backing of Hong Kong.

While the world needs to make joint efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize the economy and financial markets, some western politicians, in hopes of reducing domestic political pressures, set up trade barriers, cut ties of science and technology exchanges and pushed for economic decoupling, Tung noted.

They even adopted the policy of imposing extreme pressure on other countries, thus making the international geopolitical situation more grave, Tung said.

As Hong Kong will inevitably be affected by external factors, it should be clear-minded, respond calmly and have confidence in overcoming difficulties, Tung said, reiterating that the central government fully supports Hong Kong.

Founded in November 2014, OHKF is a non-profit and non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting the long-term and overall interests of Hong Kong through public policy research, advocacy and engagement. Pooling together local, mainland and international talent, the foundation studies Hong Kong's short, medium and long-term development needs, offers multi-disciplinary public policy recommendations and solutions to foster social cohesion, economic prosperity and sustainable development.