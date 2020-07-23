Premier Li urges efforts to strengthen development of new urbanization

Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday called for more efforts to strengthen the development of a new urbanization model, improve weak links and expand domestic demand to improve people's livelihoods.

Li made the remarks while presiding over an executive meeting of the State Council.

The meeting worked out supportive measures for flexible employment through multiple channels in a bid to boost employment and increase the income of residents.

Promoting a new kind of urbanization that puts people first is where the greatest potential of domestic demand lies, and it will help keep the fundamentals of the economy stable, the meeting said.

The meeting urged more efforts to improve public facilities and services in county seats, so as to meet the growing work and settlement needs of rural residents.