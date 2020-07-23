Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
China hopes India will safeguard regional peace, stability with concrete actions

(Xinhua)    09:27, July 23, 2020

China hopes India will safeguard regional peace and stability through concrete actions and play a constructive role in international affairs, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent statement that India will never be part of an alliance system.

According to media reports, S. Jaishankar said at a meeting that "non-alignment was a term of a particular era and geopolitical landscape," but India will never be part of an alliance.

"We hope and believe that India, as an important force as we head toward a multipolar world, will be able to maintain its independent foreign policy and safeguard regional peace and stability through concrete actions, and play a constructive role in international affairs," Wang said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

