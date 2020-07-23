Senior Palestinian official hails China as model in COVID-19 fight

China has become a model in the global fight against COVID-19, a senior Palestinian official said Wednesday, adding that Palestine appreciates the support provided by China in confronting the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Nabil Shaath, adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for international relations, said that Palestine implemented China's instructions on curbing the virus.

Noting that Palestine is now facing a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Shaath said that China still provides logistical and spiritual support for Palestinians.

The Palestinian people will never forget China's humanitarian assistance, Shaath stressed, adding that there are common interests that can link China and Palestine economically.

In mid-April, China handed over a batch of medical supplies to Palestine, while a shipment of medical aid was also donated by Chinese company Alibaba.

Since April 14, Chinese doctors and medical experts have held three video conferences with their Palestinian counterparts to share China's experience on containing the outbreak.

"China has (played) a great role in curbing the virus, as it has provided medical aid as well as dispatched medical experts to teach the Palestinian staff how to deal with the unprecedented situation," Shaath said.

A Chinese medical team arrived in Palestine on June 10 for a week-long mission. The 10-member team, sent by China's National Health Commission, consisted of experts specializing in various medical fields, including infectious diseases, virus examination and health management.

The week-long visit aimed to enhance bilateral relations in the health sector, as well as facilitate the exchange of expertise in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.