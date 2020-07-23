Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Top political advisor stresses innovation in Greater Bay Area

(Xinhua)    09:15, July 23, 2020

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a special consultative conference on promoting innovation cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called for further reform, opening up, and institutional innovation to promote the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks while attending a special consultative conference in Beijing on promoting innovation cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

He called for efforts to remove the barriers to the flow of innovation factors, and build the area into a hub of inclusive and coordinated innovation.

More than 100 political advisors and experts attended the conference on site or via video link, and more than 200 political advisors expressed their opinions on the matter via mobile platforms.

They suggested efforts to improve the spatial layout for innovation cooperation in the area, open up fast tracks for transporting scientific research equipment, and explore new ways for cooperative supervision of the financial sector.

They also called for widening market access for the education and healthcare sectors as well as encouraging new business modes in the area.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York