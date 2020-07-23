Top political advisor stresses innovation in Greater Bay Area

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends a special consultative conference on promoting innovation cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called for further reform, opening up, and institutional innovation to promote the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks while attending a special consultative conference in Beijing on promoting innovation cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

He called for efforts to remove the barriers to the flow of innovation factors, and build the area into a hub of inclusive and coordinated innovation.

More than 100 political advisors and experts attended the conference on site or via video link, and more than 200 political advisors expressed their opinions on the matter via mobile platforms.

They suggested efforts to improve the spatial layout for innovation cooperation in the area, open up fast tracks for transporting scientific research equipment, and explore new ways for cooperative supervision of the financial sector.

They also called for widening market access for the education and healthcare sectors as well as encouraging new business modes in the area.