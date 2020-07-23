China active in global cooperation on R&D of COVID-19 vaccine: envoy

China has taken "an active part in international cooperation" on the research and development (R&D) of COVID-19 vaccine, which is "the ultimate solution to win the final victory over the virus," a senior Chinese diplomat has said.

Liu Xiaoming, Chinese ambassador to Britain, made the remarks while meeting on-line with Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and his team. The two sides exchanged views on enhancing international cooperation on the vaccine R&D.

"In R&D of COVID-19 vaccine, China has not only worked hard itself but also taken an active part in international cooperation," Liu said.

The Chinese side appreciates the work that the CEPI has done to promote international cooperation on R&D of vaccine and its achievements so far, and looks forward to closer exchanges and cooperation with the CEPI, and more positive contribution from the CEPI to safeguarding the safety and health of people of all countries, Liu said.

A phase 2 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate conducted in China has found that the vaccine is safe and induces an immune response, according to a new study published Monday in medical journal The Lancet.

The results provide data from a wider group of participants than the phase 1 trial, which was published in May. Phase 1 trial involved 108 healthy adults and it demonstrated promising results.

China has pledged that when a COVID-19 vaccine is successfully developed and put to use in China, it will be shared with the world as a global public good to ensure vaccine accessibility and affordability, especially in developing countries.

The CEPI is an innovative global partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil society organisations launched in Davos in 2017.

It focuses on vaccine development, licensure and manufacturing while supporting the efforts of its partners in vaccine discovery and delivery.