A little girl dances with music at the grand bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Four officials in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have strongly condemned the so-called sanctions recently imposed by the United States, calling them "blatant hegemonic acts."

"Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and external forces, including U.S. politicians, have no right or qualifications to make irresponsible remarks on Xinjiang or wantonly intervene," said Chen Quanguo in an interview with Xinhua.

"The so-called sanctions by the United States are blatant, outrageous, and unjustifiable acts of hegemony, which seriously violate international law and basic norms governing international relations, gravely interfere in China's internal affairs, and severely damage China-U.S. relations," said Chen. "I strongly condemn and firmly oppose that."

"What needs to be stated is that I have no interest in going to the United States at all, nor do I have any assets there," said Chen, adding that the "sanctions" are just an ugly farce and disgusting, clumsy tricks of U.S. politicians to humiliate themselves.

Chen said that, for three years and seven months in a row, no violent terrorist incidents have occurred in Xinjiang, where the living standards of people of all ethnic groups have continuously improved, absolute poverty will be eliminated, and people of all ethnic groups live in peace and contentment, and enjoy their full rights to subsistence and development.

Local residents dance and chat at a century-old teahouse of a scenic spot in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

"No force can interfere with or stop the stability, development, and prosperity of Xinjiang and the solidarity of people of all ethnic groups in the region to march forward. I am full of confidence in a brighter future of Xinjiang," Chen said.

Zhu Hailun said it is an old trick by the United States to interfere in internal affairs of other countries and contain their development under the guise of "human rights." Its ultimate purpose is to serve its own selfish interests.

"What the United States did is ridiculous and laughable," said Wang Mingshan. "The poor performances of the United States in attacking, smearing, and rumor-mongering over Xinjiang-related affairs will only make the world understand more clearly the hypocrisy and hegemony of the United States."

"The United States is the world's biggest human rights violator. Its groundless accusations against Xinjiang are the biggest lies of the century," said Huo Liujun.