U.S. smear campaign against China not serving global efforts to combat COVID-19 -- experts

The U.S. campaign and attempt to hold China responsible for COVID-19 spread do not serve the international efforts to combat the disease, Sudanese experts have said.

"The United States is trying to divert attention from its failure to contain the disease by putting the blame on China," Hamza Awadalla, a Sudanese epidemiologist and community medicine specialist, told Xinhua.

"This American campaign will neither achieve anything nor benefit the United States in anything," he said. "In fact, the campaign constitutes a stumbling block" to global efforts to contain the disease and prevent its spread, he noted.

During the past months, some U.S. politicians have been trying to politicize the global fight against the pandemic and stigmatize China. Their smearing campaign goes against facts.

China has made great efforts in supporting the global fight against the deadly virus and provided valuable experience and information, as well as all possible assistance to other countries, Awadalla said.

People in Sudan greatly appreciate China's support to fight against COVID-19, he noted.

Abdul-Khaliq Mahjoub, a Sudanese political analyst and expert in international relations, said Washington's acts regarding the COVID-19 pandemic do not reflect the maturity which the international system needs.

"America is floundering with regard to the disease management," Mahjoub said, listing some of the U.S. irresponsible and backward moves, including scapegoating China and the World Health Organization (WHO), cutting its financial support and the decision to quit the UN agency amid the raging pandemic.

The attempt to scapegoat China is irrational and sends negative messages to the world when global solidarity needs to be enhanced, Mahjoub noted.

He urged the White House to stop its campaign against China and work with the international community to enhance the disease control efforts.