HKSAR gov't strongly condemns blatant violation of prohibition on group gathering regulation

A spokesman for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government strongly condemned the selfish and illegal acts of some disorderly people who gathered inside a mall in Yuen Long on Tuesday evening, gravely increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The spokesman said those people are suspected of having breached the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation, stressing that there has been a drastic change in the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Hong Kong recently, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases now recorded.

In view of the severity of the epidemic situation, the spokesman strongly urged the public to stay at home as much as possible, reduce social contact and avoid dining out. Any group gathering may increase the risk of the spread of the virus, and the police will take resolute enforcement action.

The current prohibition on group gathering regulation prohibits group gatherings of more than four people in public places. Offenders are liable to a maximum penalty of a fine of 25,000 HK dollars (about 3,225 U.S. dollars) and imprisonment for six months.