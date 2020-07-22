China to strengthen law enforcement for better business environment

China's judicial and law enforcement agencies have been urged to strengthen law enforcement to ensure a better environment for enterprises, with a crackdown focusing on crimes that jeopardize business operations.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, authorities will crack down on crimes such as contract frauds, illegal business operations and other acts that disrupt normal business order, as well as those violating personal or property rights of business owners.

The commission has issued a circular calling for better judicial policies and practices serving the country's efforts to ensure stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas. The six fronts refer to employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations. The six areas refer to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.

It also stressed prudent use of measures such as arrest and prosecution to minimize unnecessary tensions and promote social harmony. Civil disputes related to the COVID-19 epidemic should be properly handled and enforcement measures in such circumstances should be carried out reasonably.

The circular called for greater efforts by judicial authorities in protecting the business environment to stimulate the vitality of various market entities, noting that these entities should be guaranteed equal protection of rights and equal development opportunities.

Relevant authorities should adopt an inclusive attitude and prudent supervision for businesses to encourage innovations, the circular stressed.

It further recommended better use of the internet to provide an all-round judicial service network.