China will mark the Chinese people's police day on Jan. 10 as of 2021, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.

The decision was approved by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

It is a festival specially designated for the police in full recognition of their heroic struggle in the interests of the Party and the people, said the ministry.

With honorific traditions and fine conduct, the police force has sacrificed the most and contributed the greatest in peacetime, the ministry said.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, more than 14,000 police officers have laid down their lives, according to figures released by the ministry.

In the first half of this year, 169 police officers died while performing their duties to prevent and control the epidemic and to maintain security and stability.