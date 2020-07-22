China urges UK to correct its mistake

China on Tuesday urged the United Kingdom to give up the illusion of retaining colonial influence over Hong Kong and correct its mistake immediately. This was after the UK decided to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and introduce a ban on arms sales.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to make comments on the above-mentioned moves by the UK.

"The UK's erroneous remarks and steps on Hong Kong are a serious breach of international law and basic norms governing international relations and gross interference in China's internal affairs," said Wang. "China firmly opposes them and reserves the right to react further."

Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference. The Chinese government is determined to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, to implement "one country, two systems" comprehensively and faithfully, and to oppose foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs, he said.

"Intervening and pressuring tactics will never work on China," said Wang. "China urges the UK to give up the illusion of retaining colonial influence over Hong Kong, correct its mistake immediately and stop interfering in China's internal affairs in any form to avoid further damage to China-UK relations."

Responding to a query about his view on whether the term "golden era," as was used before, is accurate to describe current China-UK relations, Wang said relations between countries should be based on mutual respect, especially with regard to core interests and major concerns, equality and mutual benefit. At the same time, non-interference, a basic norm in international relations, should also be observed.

"When it comes to China-UK relations, actions matter, not words," the spokesperson added.