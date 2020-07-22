Two Chinese players win opening round at Snooker World Championship qualifiers

Chinese players Chen Feilong and Wu Yize won their first round matches at the Snooker World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield on Tuesday.

The qualifying event will continue behind closed doors at the English Institute of Sport until July 28, with 128 players competing for 16 available spots in the tournament proper.

Chen, 37, beat Aaron Hill 6-2 before Wu Yize edged Ashley Hugill 6-4. Si Jiahui, the other Chinese player competing on Tuesday, lost to Ross Muir 6-2.

Chen now faces Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher in the second round, while 16-year-old Wu will play Robbie Williams.

The World Snooker Championship to be staged in Sheffield's Crucible Theatre from July 31 to August 16 with reduced crowds permitted to attend every session, as the tournament is one of the pilot events ahead of the full, socially-distanced return of sporting events in England from October 1.

China's Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao have already earned their places in the final thanks to their top 16 rankings, along with defending champion Judd Trump, veteran John Higgins and five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.