Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. dollar weakens following EU stimulus deal

(Xinhua)    09:11, July 22, 2020

The U.S. dollar dropped noticeably in late trading on Tuesday as the euro extended gains after European Union (EU) leaders reached a deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-battered economies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.75 percent at 95.1175.

The euro jumped after EU leaders clinched an unprecedented recovery deal. Following intense marathon negotiations, leaders of the 27 EU member states on Tuesday morning reached a consensus on the 750-billion-euro coronavirus crisis recovery fund and the bloc's long-term budget worth over 1 trillion euros.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.1530 U.S. dollars from 1.1441 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2755 dollars from 1.2662 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.7145 U.S. dollar from 0.7011 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 106.78 Japanese yen, lower than 107.29 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9327 Swiss franc from 0.9394 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.3438 Canadian dollars from 1.3534 Canadian dollars.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York