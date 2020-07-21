Alibaba's DingTalk to promote digitalized grassroots governance

Alibaba's communication app DingTalk said that it will invest 100 million yuan (about 14.3 million U.S. dollars) in the digitalization of 100 Chinese county-level regions and help build digital infrastructure for 10,000 villages.

Digital solutions have been rolled out by DingTalk to promote e-government, business services, and improve people's livelihood in those regions. Digital platforms for rural areas will also be established to enhance grassroots governance.

Yang Meng, vice president of DingTalk, said the company will focus on building smart government offices, promoting government-enterprise interaction, and supporting the construction of a digital countryside this year.

"Our partners are also encouraged to customize their own functions on DingTalk, based on their needs," Yang added.