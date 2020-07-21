Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including three imported cases and eight locally-transmitted ones.

Of the three imported cases, two were reported in Shanghai and one in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Seven of the eight locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and one in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Monday.

On Monday, 18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,015 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 1,935 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 80 remained hospitalized, with three in serious conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,693, including 242 patients who were still being treated, with seven in severe conditions.

Altogether 78,817 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was still one suspected COVID-19 case, it added.

According to the commission, 7,108 close contacts were still under medical observation after 251 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, six new asymptomatic cases, including one from outside the mainland, were reported and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

The commission said 149 asymptomatic cases, including 80 from outside of the mainland, were still under medical observation.