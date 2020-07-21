China, France to hold high-level economic dialogue

The seventh China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue will be held Tuesday via video link, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.
Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will co-chair the dialogue, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing.
Established in 2013, the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue serves as an important platform for communication and policy coordination on strategic, overarching, and long-term issues in the economic and financial sectors. It has played a positive role in deepening bilateral pragmatic cooperation in these areas, strengthening communication and coordination on major international economic and financial issues, and in promoting the development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.
