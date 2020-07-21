China tightens supervision of student contests

China's Ministry of Education (MOE) has issued a circular ordering national student contest organizers to check the veracity of award-winning projects.

The circular was issued after certain contests reviewed entries with laxity that led to awards for several projects completed with the help of participants' parents.

National contests for primary and secondary school students should improve review standards and procedures as well as supervision mechanisms to prevent cheating, it said.

The circular also prohibited the charging of fees from participants.

The MOE vowed to improve the management of such contests and punish those who violate rules.