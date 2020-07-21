Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China tightens supervision of student contests

(Xinhua)    09:34, July 21, 2020

China's Ministry of Education (MOE) has issued a circular ordering national student contest organizers to check the veracity of award-winning projects.

The circular was issued after certain contests reviewed entries with laxity that led to awards for several projects completed with the help of participants' parents.

National contests for primary and secondary school students should improve review standards and procedures as well as supervision mechanisms to prevent cheating, it said.

The circular also prohibited the charging of fees from participants.

The MOE vowed to improve the management of such contests and punish those who violate rules.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York