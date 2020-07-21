Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.22 USD per barrel

(Xinhua)    09:00, July 21, 2020

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.22 U.S. dollars a barrel on Friday, compared with 43.80 dollars per barrel on Thursday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Monday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

