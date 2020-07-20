Allegations on China's Xinjiang policy "absurd fabrications," says ambassador

Recent allegations by some U.S. politicians on China's Xinjiang policy are "absurd fabrications" based on "reports of questionable sources," said Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai.

"I think it's very unfortunate people are basing their perceptions or judgments on reports of questionable sources," said Cui in an exclusive interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, which was aired on Sunday.

In response to "absurd fabrications" of "forced population control" in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Cui said "the Uighur population in Xinjiang has more than doubled in the last 40 years. The growth is much bigger than the population growth all over the country, and much bigger than the growth of population of the Han ethnic group."

"I don't know how people got all these wrong numbers. The real number is the population has more than doubled in the last 40 years," he said.