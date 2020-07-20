Tokyo stocks drop in morning as virus rise dents transportation issues

Tokyo stocks dropped Monday morning as a rise in global coronavirus cases hurt transportation-oriented issues amid concerns over the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 80.19 points, or 0.35 percent, from Friday to 22,616.23.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, dropped 5 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,568.85.

Air transportation, mining and land transportation issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.