Big data system to monitor electricity use by pollution-related equipment

A big data system to monitor electricity consumption by pollution production and control equipment in enterprises has been put into operation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Enterprises need to install the electric power monitoring device on both the pollution production and control equipment to conduct real-time data comparison and analysis.

If there is an obvious negative correlation between the pollution production and control data, environment protection authorities and enterprises would receive warning messages for rectification.

The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power and the Environmental Protection Agency of Hangzhou have installed the monitoring system on a trial basis among small and medium-sized enterprises in Hangzhou since April.

By the end of June, 111 enterprises in Fuyang District of Hangzhou had collected more than 1.3 million pieces of pollution-related equipment operation data.

The electric power big data is expected to help enterprises keep track of the operational condition of the equipment, and avoid illegal emissions due to equipment problems or lack of regulation.