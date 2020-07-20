Jilin enters CBA playoffs, Tianjin grabs 1st win since restart

The Jilin Northeast Tigers qualified for the CBA playoffs by defeating the Shanghai Sharks 121-110 in overtime here on Sunday, while the Tianjin Pioneers beat the Bayi Rockets 103-96, the first win for Tianjin since the season's restart.

Jiang and Cui Jinming each got 29 points for Jilin, Cui took 10 rebounds, while Zhang Biao finished with 22 points, and Hill collected 21 points.

"It was a tough and important game for us, and we finally made it to the playoffs. This is a reward for our hard training for months," said Jilin coach Wang Han.

Rookie He Siyu got 27 points and seven rebounds in Tianjin's win over Bayi.

"We played aggressively to get a hard win. As a rookie, I was thankful for having enough time on the court," said He, who got a career-high point haul Sunday.

Tianjin had five players managing double digits in points, including Tian Yu, who had 20 points and seven rebounds.

"My players played a nice game today under pressure," said Tianjin coach Liu Tie. "I'm proud of them."

In other action, the Liaoning Flying Leopards moved past the Beijing Royal Fighters 123-106, while the Shenzhen Aviators cruised past the Zhejiang Lions 94-87.