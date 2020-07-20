Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Nigeria's FM tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:18, July 20, 2020

Nigeria's foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Onyeama said via Twitter that following the development, he was heading for isolation and treatment in a health facility, praying for the best.

"Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive," he wrote on his verified Twitter handle. "That is life! Win some, lose some," he added.

The Nigerian FM is one of the officials in the Presidential Task Force laden with the responsibility of curbing the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 36,107 COVID-19 cases. Out of the figure, 14,938 people had recovered while 778 had died.

