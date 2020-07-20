China invests heavily to quicken hog production recovery

China's top economic planner has allocated 4.55 billion yuan (649.6 million U.S. dollars) from the central budget to help pig farms improve facilities, and accelerate the recovery of the country's hog production.

According to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission, the funds will be used to support the construction of waste treatment and utilization facilities in major livestock production counties and counties with a stock of more than 100,000 hogs.

The funds will also be used to assist major pig farms and breeding farms in building facilities for purposes ranging from epidemic prevention to automatic feeding.

Since last year, China has implemented a string of policies to encourage hog production and stabilize pork prices affected by African swine fever and other factors.