Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China invests heavily to quicken hog production recovery

(Xinhua)    09:07, July 20, 2020

China's top economic planner has allocated 4.55 billion yuan (649.6 million U.S. dollars) from the central budget to help pig farms improve facilities, and accelerate the recovery of the country's hog production.

According to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission, the funds will be used to support the construction of waste treatment and utilization facilities in major livestock production counties and counties with a stock of more than 100,000 hogs.

The funds will also be used to assist major pig farms and breeding farms in building facilities for purposes ranging from epidemic prevention to automatic feeding.

Since last year, China has implemented a string of policies to encourage hog production and stabilize pork prices affected by African swine fever and other factors.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York