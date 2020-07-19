China develops Mongolian-speaking AI anchor

A Mongolian-speaking artificial intelligence (AI) anchor has been developed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The AI anchor, which looks extremely similar to a human anchor, integrates multiple technologies including speech synthesis of the Mongolian language and machine translation, according to the College of Computer Science, Inner Mongolia University.
The AI anchor has been put into use by the new media platform of local newspaper, Inner Mongolia Daily.
As China has been protecting ethnic languages, the informationization of the Mongolian language is also undergoing rapid development.
