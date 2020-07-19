DPRK's top leader presides over enlarged military meeting

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), presided over an enlarged military meeting on Saturday to discuss the strategic mission of the major units for coping with the military situation in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The KCNA reported that the fifth enlarged meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission (CMC) of the Workers' Party of Korea discussed the issues of intensifying the party's education and guidance of commanders and political officials of the army.

After the enlarged meeting, there was a closed-door meeting to "examine the strategic mission of the major units for coping with the military situation in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula and the potential military threat," and to discuss the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country, it said.

An organizational matter was tabled at the meeting on dismissing or appointing commanding officers of major posts of the army, the KCNA said, without giving details of the military reshuffle.

Present at the meeting were CMC Vice-Chairman Ri Pyong Chol, members of the CMC and commanding officers of the armed forces organs at all levels.