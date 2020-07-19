Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's SOEs help ease company burden by cutting fees of 120 bln yuan in H1

(Xinhua)    09:27, July 19, 2020

China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have cut prices and fees in the first half of the year, thus helping ease operational cost for the virus-hit economy by over 120 billion yuan (about 17.14 billion U.S. dollars), according to the country's state-asset regulator.

The central enterprises have implemented the national policies of cutting electricity and gas prices, toll fees, rent, and other fees, helping small and medium-sized enterprises rise above the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

Two state-owned grid companies lowered the cost of customers by 54 billion yuan, while three telecom operators rolled back profits by 42 billion yuan in the first six months. Rent cut by central SOEs amounted to 4 billion yuan.

The regulator said the central SOEs will continue to implement the supportive policies, expecting them to further cut costs in the second half of this year.

Central SOEs realized 438.55 billion yuan in net profits in the January-June period, down by 37.7 percent from the same period last year and narrowing by 12.6 percentage points compared with the decline in the first five months, SASAC data showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York