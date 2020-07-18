BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of charging piles for new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surpassed 1.32 million by the end of June, latest official data showed.

The number included about 558,000 public charging piles, the highest in the world, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The NEA said it will work together with other authorities to further implement the plan for enhancing the capabilities to meet the demand for charging NEVs, actively support the innovation of the charging business model, and promote the integrated development of charging service platforms.

It will also speed up addressing the issues regarding charging in residential areas, difficulties in the construction of charging facilities in old residential areas, and safety hazards of charging facilities.

Official data showed NEV sales in China posted robust growth in June, as the world's largest auto market steadily expands its recovery. Some 104,000 NEVs were sold last month, up 26.8 percent from the previous month.