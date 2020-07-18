Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China has 1.32 mln NEV charging piles

(Xinhua)    14:34, July 18, 2020

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of charging piles for new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surpassed 1.32 million by the end of June, latest official data showed.

The number included about 558,000 public charging piles, the highest in the world, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The NEA said it will work together with other authorities to further implement the plan for enhancing the capabilities to meet the demand for charging NEVs, actively support the innovation of the charging business model, and promote the integrated development of charging service platforms.

It will also speed up addressing the issues regarding charging in residential areas, difficulties in the construction of charging facilities in old residential areas, and safety hazards of charging facilities.

Official data showed NEV sales in China posted robust growth in June, as the world's largest auto market steadily expands its recovery. Some 104,000 NEVs were sold last month, up 26.8 percent from the previous month.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York