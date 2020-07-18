BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China has urged the United States to stop suppressing specific Chinese enterprises unreasonably, stop abusing the concept of national security, and stop smearing China maliciously, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.

Hua's remarks came as the U.S. government is reportedly set to implement regulations on Aug. 13 that will prohibit its agencies from purchasing equipment and services from any company that uses products made by Huawei and four other Chinese firms.

Huawei's biggest fault in the eyes of the United States is that it's a Chinese company which is more advanced in the 5G field, Hua told a press briefing.

"It seems that the United States cannot tolerate other countries having something better, so it abuses its state power to suppress Chinese enterprises, such as Huawei, under flimsy excuses," Hua said, stressing that it is an act of economic bullying and blatant denial of market economy principles that the United States has always boasted it upheld.

"All countries in the world are clearly aware of this," she said, urging the U.S. side to provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises to conduct business.