Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:31, July 18, 2020

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported six new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,004, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Three of the new imported cases were reported in Guangdong Province, two in Shandong Province and one in Fujian Province, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 1,920 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

