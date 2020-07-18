Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Ningxia donates medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan

(Xinhua)    10:04, July 18, 2020

YINCHUAN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region donated 30,000 disposable medical masks to help Kyrgyzstan combat COVID-19, according to local authorities.

The masks will be sent to Chuy Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, according to Ningxia's foreign affairs office.

In December 2014, Ningxia established friendly ties with Chuy Oblast.

So far, Ningxia has donated epidemic relief supplies to 13 countries, including the Republic of Korea, Iran, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York