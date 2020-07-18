China's Ningxia donates medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan

YINCHUAN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region donated 30,000 disposable medical masks to help Kyrgyzstan combat COVID-19, according to local authorities.

The masks will be sent to Chuy Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, according to Ningxia's foreign affairs office.

In December 2014, Ningxia established friendly ties with Chuy Oblast.

So far, Ningxia has donated epidemic relief supplies to 13 countries, including the Republic of Korea, Iran, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.