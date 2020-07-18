China launches campaign against illegal activities related to hazardous waste

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a campaign to crack down on illegal activities endangering the environment related to hazardous waste.

Such activities include the illegal collection, utilization, dumping and disposal of hazardous waste, according to a circular made public Friday.

Jointly launched by the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the campaign will last from July to November.

The circular requires procuratorial, public security and environment authorities at all levels to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, the use of remote law enforcement methods and the monitoring platforms.

It also called for intensified information disclosure and public supervision.